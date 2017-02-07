$4,000 guitar stolen from Circle Music Center

Investigators are searching to find the people responsible for making off with a valuable guitar.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a Gretsch "The Broadkaster" guitar, worth approximately $4,000, was taken from Circle Music Center on Poplar Avenue on Tuesday.

The suspect grabbed the guitar, left the store, and jumped into a Toyota SUV.

The SUV was being driven by a female. The vehicle's license plate is C78-66T.

If you have any information on who either of the individuals are, where the vehicle can be located, or if you know the whereabouts of the stolen guitar, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

