Phil Chamberlain picked as 2017 Memphis Open Hall of Fame member

The Memphis Open announced their 2017 Hall of Fame inductee as Phil Chamberlain.

Chamberlain, an Australia native, led the University of Memphis team into national prominence as the school’s top single player.

He was named Tennessee Professional of the Year in 1979 and 1982 as he serves as assistance coach for Memphis in 1979 and 1980. He later returned to U of M as head coach from 1999-2005.

Chamberlain serves as the Memphis Open’s tournament director from 2008-2005 and is now director of tennis for Memphis University School.

Chamberlain has coached 12 All-Americans and seven touring professionals in his 40 years of coaching. He was inducted into the University of Memphis Hall of Fame in 1991, Memphis City Amateur Hall of Fame in 1992, and Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001.

Chamberlain will be honored on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Memphis Open runs from February 11 to 19 at Racquet Club of Memphis. Tickets are still available, and you can purchase them by clicking here.

