A Better Mid-South: Free community college

If you've given up on lawmakers making your life better, here's a new proposal that may give you some hope.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proposed giving all adults in the state access to free community college, regardless of merit or need with no cost to taxpayers.

This would be the first of its kind program in the nation.

I agree with the Governor education is key in developing a stronger state, whether that be a trade or higher education.

I encourage our state lawmakers to support this proposal.

This will open up additional education opportunities for millions of Tennesseans.

Providing free community college for millions of Tennesseans will make this A Better Mid-South and a better Tennessee.

