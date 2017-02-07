Tennessee Highway Patrol considers body cameras for troopers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee Highway Patrol considers body cameras for troopers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Many cities have already equipped their police officers with body cameras, including Memphis, but now the Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking at the option.

THP said they are looking into body cameras as well as vehicle video cameras.

There is no guarantee the THP will move forward and purchase the cameras, but if they do, they will become the first state agency to have body cameras.

