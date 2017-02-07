Woman attacked in parking lot warns about purse safety

Memphis police are searching for the man accused of robbing and abducting a woman at Kroger parking lot on Poplar Avenue on Saturday morning.

Man on the run after woman escapes kidnapping in Kroger parking lot

A woman that was attacked in a Kroger parking lot Saturday after refusing to give the man money is issuing a strong warning to many women.

"It was really, really frightening to think," Janina Cosby said. "Who knows what could've happened."

Cosby escaped the man, but not before she was beaten and learned a valuable lesson.

Cosby said she was approached by a man in the Kroger parking lot off Poplar Avenue Saturday morning and was attacked when she refused his request.

"He said 'hey, give me some money,'" Cosby said.

When she refused, she said the man pulled her to the ground. He grabbed her purse, with the strap still around her body, and pulled her down.

She yelled for help.

"Realizing, you know, if nobody comes to help me, I'm not going to get out of this situation," she said.

Cosby said the man dragged her upper body into his car and started to drive away, dragging Cosby.

"At that point I was just able to get untangled from my purse strap," she said.

Now, with a few bruises left from the attack, she is warning other women that wearing a purse across your body could actually be more dangerous.

Although many women wear their purse across their body, she said this time it hurt her more than it helped.

"But in this situation, it was to my detriment, because I couldn't actually get away," Cosby said.

However, expects recommend strapping the purse over your arm and close to your body.

Cosby said it all comes down to a split second decision of how important your life is.

