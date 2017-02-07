DeSoto County K-9 deputy released from hospital - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DeSoto County K-9 deputy released from hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lee Hutchens (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department) Lee Hutchens (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A DeSoto County deputy shot in the line of duty was released from the hospital Tuesday. 

K-9 deputy Lee Hutchens was released from Regional Medical Center after being shot in the chest.

Brandon "Lee" Hutchens was one of two DeSoto County deputies injured in a shootout with suspect Kevin Darnell Washington in January.

Sergeant Hunter Garrett was also injured. He returned to work Monday. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly