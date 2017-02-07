DeSoto County K-9 deputy released from hospital

A DeSoto County deputy shot in the line of duty was released from the hospital Tuesday.

K-9 deputy Lee Hutchens was released from Regional Medical Center after being shot in the chest.

Brandon "Lee" Hutchens was one of two DeSoto County deputies injured in a shootout with suspect Kevin Darnell Washington in January.

Sergeant Hunter Garrett was also injured. He returned to work Monday.

