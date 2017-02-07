Plans nixed for Memphis Queen renovation

William Lozier is making the most of reality after his plans to revamp his former casino boat to attract tourists to Memphis were crushed.

“I'm just going to take it,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Lozier is the owner of the Memphis Queen. He had big plans to renovate the boat.

“We wanted to do event spaces, concerts, proms,” he said.

Instead, the Riverfront Development Corporation said Lozier’s plans do not align with their downtown shore improvement plans.

They said they received dozens of complaints from residents who said the boat simply isn’t attractive for downtown.

Lozier had a budget of $100,000 to make renovations, but he now plans to sell the boat for $900,000.

“We already have about seven events lined up; we had to tell everybody we can't do it,” Lozier said.

Lozier was given until January 31 to submit a plan to the Riverfront Development Corporation to revamp the boat, but no plan was submitted.

No date has been set for the boat to be removed from the riverfront. Riverfront Development Corporation said they will work with the boat’s owner on a “realistic date.”

