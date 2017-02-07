Unmarked MPD cruiser crashes in South Memphis

Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened at Bellevue Boulevard and Trigg Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The crash involved a Chevy Impala and an unmarked police squad car.

According to MPD, the driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The officer was uninjured.

