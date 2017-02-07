TN barbers one step closer to cutting hair in homes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

TN barbers one step closer to cutting hair in homes

Senator Lee Harris (Source: Capitoltn.gov) Senator Lee Harris (Source: Capitoltn.gov)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Tuesday, the Senate Commerce Committee unanimously passed a bill that would allow barbers to cut hair in a customer's home.

Memphis Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris' sponsored SB 32 and Representative Ron Loller's sponsored the companion HB 30.

In most cases, it is illegal for Tennessee barbers to cut hair in their customers' homes. Harris points out barber shops might be too far for some residents living in rural areas, and others point out disabled residents with limited mobility struggle to visit barber shops. 

"I am pleased this bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Commerce Committee today and made it past the first hurdle in the legislative process," Harris commented. 

HB 30 is still in committee and has not been put on the calendar for the full House of Representatives for a vote.

The full General Assembly must still pass the bill to make it final. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

