Trump stamp used to brand visitors at Tennessee prison

A Trump stamp used at a Tennessee prison has many questioning if it is protocol or politics.

Visitors at a prison in Tiptonville, Tennessee, were branded with a stamp last week as they went through security.

The stamp is standard at prisons across the state, but it is what this stamp said that has people reeling.

On top it read NWCX, for Northwest Correctional Complex, and beneath was the word 'Trump.'

Memphis pastor and social activist Earle Fisher recently visited this prison at a men's prayer breakfast.

WMC Action News 5 asked Fisher what he thought about the Trump branding.

"As they say in the South, something in this milk is not clean," Fisher said. "A lot of times we don't see how special interests go into the criminal justice system in a way that disproportionately impacts people of color."

In a statement to Nashville Scene, Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed what happened:

"Part of our security protocol requires each of our facilities have a "word of the day" that is selected at random. After that word was selected, the Warden of facility decided that no words that are also proper nouns could be used."

"I'm not buying this at all, not one penny of it," Fisher said.

Whether the stamp was by chance or choice, Fisher said either way he is pushing for reconstruction on all levels of the criminal justice and correctional systems.

"One that doesn't allow partisan politics to dictate public practices, when you start talking about facilities like this one."

