'Mayor of Whitehaven' honored for service to the community

She's known as the 'Mayor of Whitehaven' and she's made a large impact in Whitehaven, but Tuesday it was time for leaders to give back to the woman who gives so much.

Hazel Moore received the 2016 City Council Humanitarian Award for her decades of service and outreach.

"I just think, after so many years of working, to receive an award like this - I just thank God. I just thank God for all the strength and energy that he's given me," Moore said.

Moore is very dear to the hearts of those at WMC Action News 5. She started the Whitehaven Christmas parade.

It's an event WMC is proud to sponsor each year.

