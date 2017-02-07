Hattie B's Hot Chicken could open in Midtown Memphis

Movements, expansions, and new opportunities: the Crosstown Concourse of Memphis is about to boom.

Curb Market announced plans to move into the former Sears building. The Cooper Street location will close on February 12 in order for the market to make the big move.

That move provides a huge opportunity for a Nashville chicken staple to put down roots in Memphis.

According to the owner at Curb Market, Hattie B's Hot Chicken plans to open in its place at 596 Cooper Street. WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about that development and a possible opening date for the restaurant.

In addition, MEMpops, known for delectable frozen treats, will open a second location at Crosstown. MEMpops is optimistic about an April opening for its new store.

