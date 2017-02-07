MPD ID 2 persons of interest in convenience store murder

Police identified two persons of interest in the fatal shooting that happened Monday at T&A Market.

Marquis Bell, 23, was shot in the parking lot of the convenience store. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Memphis Police Department said Octavious Bland, 21, and Antoine Adams, 27, were seen running from the convenience store. Police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bland and Adams are urged to call the Memphis Police Department Homicide Bureau at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528 -2274 (901-528-CASH).

