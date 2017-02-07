Tigers shrug off slow start, blow out Tulsa - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers shrug off slow start, blow out Tulsa

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis shook off a rough start at home against Tulsa before blowing the Golden Hurricane off its course.

Dismal shooting by the Tigers led to an early 12-2 Tulsa lead, but Memphis chipped away quickly. After a bit of back-and-forth, Memphis jumped out to a first half lead they’d never surrender en route to a 66-44 conference win at FedExForum.

Markel Crawford led Memphis with 19 points, his highest total in nearly two months.

Crawford’s 3 three-pointers helped boost Memphis’ shooting percentage on the night to 50 percent—an area that has been troublesome of late.

Dedric Lawson added in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

No Tulsa player scored in double figures as the Tigers defense limited them to 32 percent from the field, and an abysmal 4-22 from three-point range.

The win puts Memphis back on track and in third place in the American conference standings at 8-4. They trail only Cincinnati (10-0) and SMU (10-1). Road matchups with both of those teams still linger as the season winds down.

The Tigers will be back in action Sunday when they take on Temple at FedExForum.

