Fairley band invited to march at Mardi Gras

The Fairley High School band is hoping to let the good times roll in the Big Easy, but they need some help to make it happen.

The award winning band is several thousand dollars short of their needed funds in order for the band to make the trip a reality.

The small band of 52 performers is determined to be part of the largest party in New Orleans this year.

The French Quarter will become a sea of purple, green, and gold and the band members want to be a part of it.

Crowds will line the streets reaching out to catch beads tossed from floats while they are serenaded by marching bands from across the country. Fairley High School hopes to be one of those bands.

But, the director said they need your help to get there.

"I would love for all the kids to be able to attend the trip and get the chance to experience the New Orleans culture when they come down there for Mardi Gras," band director Shane Thomas III said.

The group is over $6,000 short of the needed funds.

It's money that is needed to pay for the hotel and food for the kids who were personally invited to perform in not one, but five parades.

"We need all the help and support we can get," baritone section leader Dedrick Jones said. "Everybody in the band is not as fortunate as others."

The cost breaks down to $300 for each band member to make the four day trip, but the experience for the students could be priceless.

"We don't really get the chance to travel and it's really nice to see places outside of Memphis and going to do other things," trombone player Damarious Higginbottom said. "I really love travel, but unfortunately most of us we don't have the funds."

The kids are already putting in the long hours practicing with hopes that the generosity of the Mid-South will fund the rest of the way.

"This is something we really want to do and it's something we'd like to do," majorette captain Jalaah Moore said. "We had a lot of fun later year. We just want to do it again this year."

To donate and help the band make it to Mardi Gras, click here.

