Committee approved to explore new Shelby Co. veterans home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Committee approved to explore new Shelby Co. veterans home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

An exploratory committee structured to build a new veterans’ home in Shelby County unanimously passed Memphis City Council on Tuesday.

Edmund Ford, Jr. is leading the charge for the new committee. 

The home, if it gets built, would be the second in the county. Ford said there are about 56,000 veterans over 65 in Shelby County.

