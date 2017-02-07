$54K in aluminum stolen from MLGW poles

Memphis Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for stealing aluminum moldings from the bottom of street light poles.

MLGW Corporate Security reported the thefts on Monday to MPD.

It is not clear when exactly the moldings were stolen.

MLGW said approximately 41 stolen units, totaling a loss of approximately $54,000 dollars, were taken.

No suspect information is available.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.