3 men charged in AR robbery, homicide

Marianna Police Department arrested three men accused of robbing and killing another person on January 30.

On February 3, Marianna police asked for help in finding Aswad Allen, Raffiel Walker, and Eddie Jimmerson. All three were suspected in the homicide.

Jimmerson was captured in Mississippi on Tuesday. He was then extradited back to Marianna. Walker turned himself in to investigators Tuesday.

Allen was found a few hours later and taken into custody.

