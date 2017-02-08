Man convicted of choking security guard during shoplifting incid - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man convicted of choking security guard during shoplifting incident

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Christopher Talley (Source: SCSO) Christopher Talley (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man with more than 15 prior felony convictions was convicted of attempted second-degree murder after choking a store security officer.

Christopher Talley choked the security guard to unconsciousness in an East Memphis TJMaxx store on August 10, 2014 after being caught trying to take several Michael Kors purses.

When the officer tried to arrest Talley, he threw up and shouted, "I have AIDS. I'm going to give you AIDS." Once the officer got Talley to the loss prevention office, Talley attacked him and wrapped a wire cable around his neck. The attack was caught on surveillance camera.

Talley escaped from the store but was arrested almost two weeks later after a Crime Stoppers tipster revealed his whereabouts.

Talley was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and theft of property. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced March 2.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

