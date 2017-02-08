Cardinals staff prepares for spring training - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Cardinals staff prepares for spring training

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
ST. LOUIS, MO (WMC) -

Two large tractor-trailers, each filled with approximately 22,000 pounds of baseball equipment and anything else the St. Louis Cardinals might need for spring training, will arrive at the clubs spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida by Friday, according to MLB.com.

The Cardinal staff will then unpack the trailers and start preparing the facility for the team's first workout on Tuesday. 

A variety of items are shipped including t-shirts, shorts, medical equipment, cooking equipment, and plenty of baseball-related items, like 140 cases of baseballs, MLB.com reported.

Spring training lasts about two months. The Cardinals season opener is April 4 against the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

