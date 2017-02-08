Rollback Walmart prices even further with these tricks

Walmart is well known for its rollback prices being the cheapest in the biz, but there's a way to save even more.

Not everyone is a Walmart fan, but the truth is not only can you find chicken breast for low prices, but you can also find that bath towel for a bargain at 3 a.m.!

There are a lot of rules that apply to traditional savings, like digital coupons and good ol’ paper coupons. One secret, according to consumer experts, is to shop online at Walmart.com and then pickup in store. It turns out that shopping online is cheaper than in store, and there’s no extra cost.

Another way to save is to make the most of Walmart's price match. They'll match the price of any current published sale--all you have to do is show the cashier the ad.

You can also download the Walmart app and use the savings catcher. Just scan your receipt using the app, log into your account, and enter the receipt number. Then Walmart will send you the savings.

