3 places you can find furniture for cheap

If you need a change of scenery inside your home, you can find tons of great furniture for cheap. That is, if you're willing to buy furniture that's already seen a little love.

According to Huffington Post, you can find quality items at estate sales. Of course, it depends on the home, but you can usually find some basic staples.

Resale stores like Habitat for Humanity Restore sell furnishings as well.

Finally, while you're finding great deals on brand name clothes, you can also snag furniture for low prices at Goodwill and Salvation Army.

Plus, profits from resale stores and many thrift stores go to help great causes.

