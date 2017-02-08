3 places you can find furniture for cheap - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 places you can find furniture for cheap

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
If you need a change of scenery inside your home, you can find tons of great furniture for cheap. That is, if you're willing to buy furniture that's already seen a little love.

According to Huffington Post, you can find quality items at estate sales. Of course, it depends on the home, but you can usually find some basic staples.

Resale stores like Habitat for Humanity Restore sell furnishings as well.

Finally, while you're finding great deals on brand name clothes, you can also snag furniture for low prices at Goodwill and Salvation Army.

Plus, profits from resale stores and many thrift stores go to help great causes.

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

