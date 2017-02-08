Bartlett PD searches for bank robbery suspect carrying diaper ba - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bartlett PD searches for bank robbery suspect carrying diaper bag

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

A bank robber is on the loose in Bartlett.

Bartlett Police Department is investigating after a person robbed Southern Security on Highway 64 near Germantown Parkway just after 9 a.m.

The robber walked up to a clerk and demanded that he be given money without a dye pack. He indicated that he had a weapon, but did not show it.

The suspect was seen leaving the building with a black diaper bag with a red heart in the left corner. He got into a small red Chevy Cobalt, then abandoned the car in the parking lot of Guitar Center.

The suspect was last seen wearing black BDU style pants, dark tennis shoes with white stripes, and a dark-colored Bass Pro hoodie. His face was covered with a green bandana during the robbery.

Thomas Everett has been banking at Southern Security Credit Union for years. He was trying to deposit a check when he saw the bank surrounded by police and FBI.

“That’s why I do the drive thru,” Everett said.

This incident won’t keep Everett from using this bank, but he may consider when he does.

"I try to stay away from doing too much when it gets dark, because it's easier for them to see me than me to see them,” Everett said.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detective Tim Dunlap at 901-385-5565 or tdunlap@bartlettpolice.org or Detective Oscar May at omay@bartlettpolice.org.

