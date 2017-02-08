WMC5 intern crowned Miss A-State - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WMC5 intern crowned Miss A-State

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Arkansas State University) (Source: Arkansas State University)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One of WMC Action News 5's own was named Miss Arkansas State University on Tuesday.

Destiny Quinn is a spring semester intern at WMC Action News 5.

Quinn is a senior at the Arkansas State, majoring in multimedia journalism.

Her service platform was "Vote! It's Not Just Your Right. It's Your Duty." Quinn performed a tap dance for the talent portion of the competition.

The A-State pageant is an official Miss America Preliminary. Quinn will go on to compete for the title of Miss Arkansas in Little Rock on June 17.

Quinn won the interview segment, the title and a $5,000 scholarship.

Quinn said after the pageant in June, she plans to pursue her master's degree at ASU in Media Management.

Congratulations, Destiny! All of us here at WMC are very proud of you and the fourteen other young  women who took part in the competition.

