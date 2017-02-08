Daffodils symbolize new life in Great Smoky Mountains

A prematurely warm winter brought new life to the recently scorched Great Smoky Mountains.

Just months ago, fires ravages the area, taking more than a dozen lives and destroying thousands of acres. Two teenagers were charged with starting the deadly fires after playing with matches near Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

As tourists return to the area and business owners rebuild, the Great Smoky Mountains Association found signs of new life in lower elevation areas.

The association posted a photo of crop of daffodils that popped up in the ruins of a burned home. The association noted that the fire did not affect the flowers' root system.

The flowers are a bright sight in the previously devastated area, and a beautiful sign that Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will rebuild.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.