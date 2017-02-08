2 home invaders rob Memphis man

Two criminals robbed a man inside his home Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on Warbonnet Street near Chickasaw Park.

MPD said the two robbers had weapons when they forced their way into the home and robbed the man who was home.

The two robbers drove off in an orange and black Chevrolet Camero.

