Emmett Till's family calls for new investigation

An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose weighted down body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, MS, August 31, 1955. (AP Photo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Relatives of a black teenager whose 1955 lynching in Mississippi helped trigger the modern civil rights movement say they want a fresh investigation after a new report that a key witness said she lied.

Two cousins of Emmett Till -- Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts -- say authorities should reopen the investigation.

A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Carolyn Donham as saying she wasn't telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed the 14-year-old from Chicago grabbed her and made suggestive comments.

Till was later abducted and killed. His mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River. An all-white jury acquitted Donham's then-husband and his half-brother in the slaying.

Till's cousins say a new investigation might answering lingering questions about the killing.

