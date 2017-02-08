Cat yoga is real and it's happening in Memphis

Cats. Yoga. Both are proven to have a relaxing effect. What happens when you combine the two? That's for you to find out during a prrrrrrrr-ecious pet adoption event like no other.

Memphis Animal Services announced a special "cat yoga" event in partnership with Co-Motion Studio.

Two yoga sessions were held Saturday at Crosstown Arts, located at 422 North Cleveland Avenue. Ten cats will be roaming and interacting with yogis during each session. The cats selected to participate will also be available for adoption.

“We’ve seen cat yoga in some other cities and thought it would be such a fun thing to bring to Memphis,” said Alexis Pugh, administrator of MAS. “We love that our sponsors, Crosstown Arts and Co-Motion Studio, are just as excited as we are to give our feline friends a chance to find forever homes.”

If you're not interested in yoga, you're still welcome to attend the adoption event to meet the cats. Each adoption will cost only $35 (cash only) at the event, which is half of what it usually costs to adopt these furry friends. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, vaccinations, FlV/FeLV testing, a customized I.D. tag, collar, and goodie bag from Hollywood Feed.

The cat yoga sessions are free for people who plan to adopt a cat, otherwise participants are asked to make a pay-what-you-can donation. Participants should bring their own yoga mats.

The cat yoga sessions will be held in conjunction with a current exhibition, "We Need to Talk," that is also being held at Crosstown Arts.

