Cat yoga is real and it's happening in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Cat yoga is real and it's happening in Memphis

(Source: Brenda Wilkerson) (Source: Brenda Wilkerson)
(Source: Memphis Animal Shelter) (Source: Memphis Animal Shelter)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Cats. Yoga. Both are proven to have a relaxing effect. What happens when you combine the two? That's for you to find out during a prrrrrrrr-ecious pet adoption event like no other.

Memphis Animal Services announced a special "cat yoga" event in partnership with Co-Motion Studio.

Two yoga sessions were held Saturday at Crosstown Arts, located at 422 North Cleveland Avenue. Ten cats will be roaming and interacting with yogis during each session. The cats selected to participate will also be available for adoption. 

“We’ve seen cat yoga in some other cities and thought it would be such a fun thing to bring to Memphis,” said Alexis Pugh, administrator of MAS. “We love that our sponsors, Crosstown Arts and Co-Motion Studio, are just as excited as we are to give our feline friends a chance to find forever homes.” 

If you're not interested in yoga, you're still welcome to attend the adoption event to meet the cats. Each adoption will cost only $35 (cash only) at the event, which is half of what it usually costs to adopt these furry friends. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, vaccinations, FlV/FeLV testing, a customized I.D. tag, collar, and goodie bag from Hollywood Feed.

The cat yoga sessions are free for people who plan to adopt a cat, otherwise participants are asked to make a pay-what-you-can donation. Participants should bring their own yoga mats.

The cat yoga sessions will be held in conjunction with a current exhibition, "We Need to Talk," that is also being held at Crosstown Arts.

To attend a cat yoga session, click here to register.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly