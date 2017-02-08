Southaven PD searching for witness to vandalism in Walmart parking lot

Southaven Police Department needs your help finding a person who may have witnessed a vandalism in a Southaven Walmart parking lot.

SPD said it is looking into a Facebook post that described the vandal. Officers spoke with several witnesses and obtained video to assist in the investigation.

The Facebook post, titled as malicious mischief, stated that the damage happened on February 2 around 3 p.m., according to SPD.

The victim said she felt that someone purposely damaged her vehicle. She stated as she was leaving Walmart, a man brought the damage to her attention and asked if she needed help. She told him no and drove her car to a Ford dealership, causing more damage.

Investigators are trying to identify and located the man who offered his assistance to see what he knows about the vandalism.

If you know who this man is, or have any information about the incident, call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477) or Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.