Man arrested for stealing from 5 Dollar Stores

A man accused of robbing five Dollar Stores is behind bars.

Memphis Police Department said Deadrick Jackson stole laundry detergent, blue jeans, cleaning products, and blow driers from five Dollar Stores. He knocked off two of the stores twice.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple counts of theft. Police said he hit stores on Lamar Avenue, Poplar Avenue, and Highland Street.

According to MPD, he stole more than $2,000 dollars worth of items from the stores.

