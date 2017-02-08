Off duty MPD officer will not be charged in fatal shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Off duty MPD officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Luis Soto was shot and killed by an off-duty MPD officer during a custody exchange (SOURCE: family) Luis Soto was shot and killed by an off-duty MPD officer during a custody exchange (SOURCE: family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

No criminal charges will be filed against an off-duty Memphis police officer who shot and killed a man last year during a child-visitation exchange.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Wednesday that the officer would not be charged in the death of 29-year-old Luis Felipe Soto after an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Soto was killed April 10, 2016 in the parking lot of a Shell gas station during a custody exchange of his 4-year-old daughter at approximately 10 p.m. 

Weirich said evidence showed Soto pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer. The man identified himself as a police officer and told Soto to drop his weapon. He then pulled out his own weapon and fired several shots, killing Soto.

Weirich said the officer was not the aggressor in the situation was was protecting himself and others.

"The officer was clearly not the aggressor in this case and his actions may have saved a number of lives that night," Weirich said. "It was truly a heartbreaking outcome, but one that could have been much worse but for the officer's actions."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly