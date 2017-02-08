Off duty MPD officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

Memphis Police Department said an off-duty officer shot and killed a man in front of a 4-year-old at a Shell Station.

Memphis Police Department said an off-duty officer shot and killed a man in front of a 4-year-old at a Shell Station.

Luis Soto was shot and killed by an off-duty MPD officer during a custody exchange (SOURCE: family)

No criminal charges will be filed against an off-duty Memphis police officer who shot and killed a man last year during a child-visitation exchange.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Wednesday that the officer would not be charged in the death of 29-year-old Luis Felipe Soto after an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Soto was killed April 10, 2016 in the parking lot of a Shell gas station during a custody exchange of his 4-year-old daughter at approximately 10 p.m.

Weirich said evidence showed Soto pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer. The man identified himself as a police officer and told Soto to drop his weapon. He then pulled out his own weapon and fired several shots, killing Soto.

Weirich said the officer was not the aggressor in the situation was was protecting himself and others.

"The officer was clearly not the aggressor in this case and his actions may have saved a number of lives that night," Weirich said. "It was truly a heartbreaking outcome, but one that could have been much worse but for the officer's actions."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.