PEOPLE speculates why Hall walked away from NBC

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Peter Kramer/NBC via AP). This Sept. 26, 2016 photo released by NBC shows "Today" anchor Tamron Hall on the set in New York.
PEOPLE Magazine reports Tamron Hall left NBC and The Today Show for fear she was being placed on the sidelines.

Hall’s departure sent shockwaves through viewers and network employees alike.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, it was the news that former Fox News star Megyn Kelly was joining the show and taking over the 9 a.m. slot that caused Hall to leave.

Sources at the network told PEOPLE that just before Kelly was hired, Hall received an email congratulating her and the team on being number one in the ratings. But once Kelly was hired, Hall felt she was being pushed out. She viewed losing her spot to the in-coming Kelly as a demotion, leaving the journalist hurt and offended.

NBC offered Hall millions of dollars to get her to stay, but she refused and walked away from the network.

