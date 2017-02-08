City of Memphis chooses 1K teens for summer work programs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City of Memphis chooses 1K teens for summer work programs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
By Jerry Askin
Connect
Mayor Strickland at Wednesday's announcement. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mayor Strickland at Wednesday's announcement. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis’ top leaders are trying to make it easier for youth to contribute to their community.

Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland finalized a lottery and selected 1,000 teens who will be offered summer jobs around the city this year.

Strickland said the city’s teens need positive things to do during the summer, and he’s happy to have community partners to help offer jobs around the city.

“We want young people to have something productive to do when they're not in school,” Strickland said.

Several community partners said last year’s program was beneficial and helped the teens learn technical skills and life skills.

“We're teaching them the ins and outs of business, not just a presentation, but what does it really mean to make budget, what does it mean to start a company, and how businesses work,” Olympic Career Training Institute President Trey Carter said.

Those teens will soon find out if they were chosen.

Overton High School junior Desiree Reed is one of many teens anxiously waiting to learn if she was chosen. She’s been in the program the past two years.

“It helped me understand how responsibility plays a big part in teenager's lives,” Reed said.

Strickland said he’s working with more community partners to offer even more jobs for teens.

“These Students are our future doctors, our future nurses, pharmacists, technicians,” Baptist Memorial Healthcare CEO Jason Little said.

Reed hopes to one day become an engineer, and she knows how helpful summer jobs can be for teens.

“It keeps kids off the streets and gives you hope for a better future,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

  • 3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    3-year-old MS girl beats odds, will have life-changing surgery

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-05-24 03:35:05 GMT
    Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)Zoey (Left), Tishana (Middle), and Quantrel Alford (Right) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>

    Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly