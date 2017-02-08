City of Memphis chooses 1K teens for summer work programs

Memphis’ top leaders are trying to make it easier for youth to contribute to their community.

Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland finalized a lottery and selected 1,000 teens who will be offered summer jobs around the city this year.

Strickland said the city’s teens need positive things to do during the summer, and he’s happy to have community partners to help offer jobs around the city.

“We want young people to have something productive to do when they're not in school,” Strickland said.

Several community partners said last year’s program was beneficial and helped the teens learn technical skills and life skills.

“We're teaching them the ins and outs of business, not just a presentation, but what does it really mean to make budget, what does it mean to start a company, and how businesses work,” Olympic Career Training Institute President Trey Carter said.

Those teens will soon find out if they were chosen.

Overton High School junior Desiree Reed is one of many teens anxiously waiting to learn if she was chosen. She’s been in the program the past two years.

“It helped me understand how responsibility plays a big part in teenager's lives,” Reed said.

Strickland said he’s working with more community partners to offer even more jobs for teens.

“These Students are our future doctors, our future nurses, pharmacists, technicians,” Baptist Memorial Healthcare CEO Jason Little said.

Reed hopes to one day become an engineer, and she knows how helpful summer jobs can be for teens.

“It keeps kids off the streets and gives you hope for a better future,” she said.

