United adds flight from Memphis to Houston

United Airlines announced Wednesday it is adding a flight to Houston from Memphis International Airport.

The new flight will begin in June.

The flight is not the only thing United is adding. The airline is also increasing the number of seats flying to Newark and it will be using larger jets for two of the three daily flights to New Jersey.

In addition to the new flights and additions from United, the airport said there's more good news for travelers.

The airport said fares have decreased for the 16th consecutive quarter.

