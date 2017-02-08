Former WMC Anchor Brenda Wood retires from broadcast news

Southern local TV news viewers with sharp memories in Nashville, Huntsville, and Memphis may recall the authoritative presence of Brenda Wood on their television screens. The gifted reporter and news anchor hung up her microphone at WXIA 11 Alive, the NBC affiliate in Atlanta on February 7.

Brenda came to Memphis in 1980 to join Mason Granger on the anchor desk for the one hour broadcast of WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m. Alongside Granger, weatherman Dave Brown and the late sports anchor Jack Eaton, Nielsen ranked the 5 o’clock hour on WMC the highest rated local newscast in the nation.

Brenda presented the top rated 10 o’clock news as well and welcomed this reporter as co-anchor on April 1983.

“Memphis and WMC is where I grew into a journalist. I learned so much from my co-workers. It was an amazing time in my career,” Brenda wrote Thursday, after a night filled with tributes on WXIA, her Atlanta TV home for the last 20 years.

Brenda left WMC in 1988 just as the Democratic National Convention was about to nominate Gov. Michael Dukakis for President. She joined the then Atlanta CBS affiliate WAGA-TV.

During Brenda’s service as a news anchor at the station, WAGA switched affiliations to Fox. Brenda moved to WXIA 20 years ago and has enjoyed a career filled with interview subjects like President Jimmy Carter, who came to Memphis in 2015 and ’16 to build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Brenda returned to Memphis to cover the 39th President’s relentless service to Habitat and cover his recovery from cancer. The WXIA tributes to

Brenda feature luminaries like former Atlanta Mayor, Congressman and UN Ambassador Andrew Young and viewers who appreciated Brenda’s straight forward news delivery.

As for the future, Brenda says, “I’m looking forward to producing creative projects outside of news.”

So are her many viewers and former colleagues who remember and appreciate Brenda’s dedication to excellence and first rate presence on the air.

