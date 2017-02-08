Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Danver's parking lot

A bold robber carjacked a woman in the Danver's parking lot.

Danver's parking lot is visible from Union Avenue and South McNeil Street, but it didn't stop the robber from committing the crime Tuesday in broad daylight.

A woman said around dinner time she was leaving with a hot meal from the popular restaurant but ended up dialing police.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in the parking lot of the Danver's location on Union Avenue.

"I don't feel good about that," Roslyn Stevenson said.

"You have to worry about if you're going to be safe to stop and get gas and if your kids going to be safe," Justin Lanel said.

According to police, the woman was walking to her car when a man with a knife demanded her car keys. The man got away with her 2006 silver Honda CRV.

"Make sure you know the proper way to protect yourself, to defend yourself," Lanel said. "Keep an eye out for strange vehicles."

Stevenson said the robbery has them taking notice and taking action to keep from becoming victims.

"Pay attention to their surroundings and lock your doors," Stevenson said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.