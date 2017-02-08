$4K stolen guitar recovered, warrant issued

Investigators are searching to find the people responsible for making off with a valuable guitar.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a $4,000 guitar that was stolen has been recovered.

Investigators said the guitar was stolen Tuesday from Circle Music Center.

SCSO said tips from the public led to finding the guitar at a local pawn shop.

Memphis Police Department identified Brandon Spradling as the person believe to be responsible for the theft.

An arrest warrant for Spradling for felony theft has been issued.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

