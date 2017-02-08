Bomb squad called in to search suspicious case on Union Ave.

Traffic was shutdown on Union Avenue near McLean Boulevard for over an hour due to a suspicious package. The package turned out not to be any type of threat to safety.

Memphis Police Department received reports of a suspicious package near the bus stop, right across from the fire station, Wednesday evening.

As technicians went to investigate the package, they closed all lanes of Union Avenue and began evacuating people in the area. Methodist Diagnostic Center was one of the buildings in the area that was evacuated.

Customers of various businesses in the area didn't know what to think.

"We're all talking about it inside the Rite Aide," Chris Vaughn said.

They said they were just trying to get what they need and get home.

"So, I stopped in real quick on the way home and saw the lights, and that's where I'm headed now...home and be safe," Kiersten Schnacke said.

Investigators taped off the area, secured it, and cautiously handled and investigated the package.

"I guess they know what they doing," Reginald Owens said. "They've got to be precautious."

The package turned out to be an empty case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.