Suspects accused of causing Germantown manhunt appear in court

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

The two men accused of ransacking a house near Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross Road, firing shots at the homeowner, and starting a manhunt were back in court Wednesday.

Jaylin Pritchard and George Jinkins had their first court appearance last month. They were appointed public defenders in that hearing.

Both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. It is not an admission of guilty, but it does move the case from the Germantown court system to Shelby County Criminal Court.

"This will go to criminal court, and we plan on fighting for Mr. Pritchard's innocence," attorney Shannon Davis said.

Davis represents Jaylin Pritchard and said the decision to waive the hearing was in order to prepare for the case.

"I chose that way just so I could preserve my client's bond and deal with the case that best I can," Davis said.

Despite the accusations, Davis said there are two sides to every story and for others not to be so quick to judge someone.

"Look at all the information, not just one side," Davis said.

Pritchard's bond is set at $175,000 and Jinkins has a bond of $200,000.

No future court date has been set.

