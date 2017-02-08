Mid-South senators throw support to Jeff Sessions

Mid-South senators were among those casting their vote in favor of Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala) being confirmed as U.S. Attorney General. It was, once again, a vote almost straight down party lines for another member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.

Sessions received the confirmation with a 52-47 vote from the Senate. Only one Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin III (D- W. Va.) slid over and sided with the Republicans and cast his vote in favor of Sessions.

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn) said Sessions was widely respected and had a respect for the law.

"Jeff Sessions was a widely respected member of the Senate for more than two decades and has great respect for the rule of law," Corker said. "I was proud to support his nomination and look forward to the work he will do on behalf of our country."

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss) voted in favor of Sessions' nomination as well, calling the appointment a "new day".

"It is a new day at the Justice Department," Wicker said. "Jeff Sessions is an outstanding public servant who will uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. I am confident he will work to ensure that the federal government stands on the side of freedom, democratic rights, and religious liberties. The American people have a staunch ally in Jeff Sessions."

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) called Sessions a "friend" and "respected colleague".

"Jeff Sessions has been a friend and respected colleague for years and earned the opportunity to be Attorney General through is significant service to our country as U.S. Attorney and as U.S. Senator," Alexander said.

Wicker said the delay in Sessions' confirmation was because the Democratic Party wanted to make history and were not concerned with the nation.

"Our new Attorney General could have, and should have, taken the oath of office weeks ago, but senate Democrats would rather make history with their delays in confirming the President's Cabinet," Wicker said. "No other President has had to wait as long as Mr. Trump to have his team in place. This slow-walking of nominees for the heads of government departments and agencies rejects the message that Americans sent on Election Day, which was for Washington to work for them again."

However, not all Mid-South leaders were happy with Sessions' confirmation.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, called the confirmation a "sad day" - a stark contrast to Wicker's view.

"I am disappointed Jeff Sessions was confirmed by the Senate as the next Attorney General," Cohen said. "It is a sad day in American jurisprudence when a man who has not sought to advance voting rights, civil rights, or women's rights nor has sought to advance for the Bill of Rights, except for the Second and Tenth Amendments, becomes Attorney General of the United States. Furthermore, his positions on criminal justice are repressive and outdated."

