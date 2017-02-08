18-year-old shot, killed in Clarksdale; suspect in custody

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Wednesday night.

Clarksdale Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of King Street after 4 p.m.

Police said the 18-year-old, a senior at Clarksdale High School, was shot once in the arm and once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Family members confirmed 18-year-old Dayeveon Hill was the victim. Family said he played football and had just signed on as a running back for Pearl River Community College.

Police took another 18-year-old into custody.

Police said they will not release names of the suspect until formal charges are filed.

