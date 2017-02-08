MPD: Man uses stolen credit card 15 mins after snatching it

Memphis police are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card on Wednesday.

The man was caught on surveillance video using a credit card that was reported stolen.

Video captured the man's image approximately 15 minutes after the card was reported stolen. The man was seen on video using the card at the Kroger.

Police said the card was stolen out of the victim's car on North Germantown Parkway, at Planet Fitness, at 1:50 p.m. The man was seen in video using at Kroger at 2:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

