6 Cardinals to play in World Baseball Classic - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

6 Cardinals to play in World Baseball Classic

ST. LOUIS, MO (WMC) -

Six St. Louis Cardinals will represent their countries in the World Baseball Classic.

Two of those players will represent the United States—first baseman Matt Carpenter and reliever Brett Cecil, who signed with St. Louis in November. Carpenter is slotted to play third base for the U.S., a position he’s very familiar with.

Two Cardinals will make their fourth appearance in the event. Yadier Molina will again represent Puerto Rico at catcher, and Seung Hwan Oh will represent Korea on the mound. Each has been on their team in each World Baseball Classic.

The Cardinals duo of flamethrowing young righties will represent the Dominican Republic. Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes will be teammates in the WBC.

In addition, the Cardinals have five minor leaguers that will suit up in the World Baseball Classic. Corey Baker (Israel), Trey Nielsen (Italy), Alberto Rosario (Dominican Republic), Ryan Sherriff (Israel) and Rowan Wick will all represent their countries next month.

The 2017 World Baseball Classic runs from March 6 to March 22, with 16 countries touting teams.

In 2013, Dominican Republic, anchored by MVP Robinson Cano, took home gold after back-to-back victories by Japan. United States has yet to place in the top 3 in any WBC.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

