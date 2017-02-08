Annual Catholic school pinning ceremonies recognize seniors, 8th - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Annual Catholic school pinning ceremonies recognize seniors, 8th graders

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
ICCS seniors were pinned during annual ceremony (SOURCE: CDOM) ICCS seniors were pinned during annual ceremony (SOURCE: CDOM)
8th graders were pinned during annual ICCS ceremony (SOURCE: CDOM) 8th graders were pinned during annual ICCS ceremony (SOURCE: CDOM)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In recognition of the achievements made by their students and the transition phase the students are approaching, Immaculate Conception Cathedral School held its annual pinning ceremonies.

The school, part of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, held the annual Middle School and Senior pinning ceremonies last week.

The ceremonies are aimed at congratulating and recognizing the students on what they have already accomplished, as well as acknowledging the milestone transitions they will be making soon to the next educational level.

The 8th graders had their pinning ceremony on Wednesday, February 1, where each student received a pin that signifies the upcoming transition to high school.

The following day, the seniors had their pinning to signify their transition from ICCS high school students to alumnae. 

Students had the option of being pinned by a family member, friend, or teacher who is either an ICCS high school or middle school alumni.

