Out of town man robbed at gunpoint in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man robbed at gunpoint downtown Wednesday morning was visiting Memphis.

The police report said the man was walking along Main Street and Union Avenue just past midnight Wednesday when two men approached him. One of the men had a semi-automatic handgun, and the other man had a revolver. 

Police said the men robbed him of his wallet, taking off with his cash and credit cards.

Residents in the area said they have noticed an increase in harassment at night, but nothing of this magnitude.

"I've been out pretty late and I've definitely gotten not necessarily a bad threat, but it's definitely not been good down here sometimes," one resident said.

The report says the two suspects got away in a 1997-2003 dark blue Mitsubishi Galant.

