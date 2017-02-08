Hot-shooting Grizzlies eclipse Suns in Memphis

Three and a half minutes into their game Wednesday night, the Grizzlies took a lead they’d never surrender.

Much like the last time the teams met, Memphis was dominant over the Phoenix Suns, bringing in a 110-91 victory at FedExForum.

The Grizz went into the game down Zach Randolph and Vince Carter, who were both out to give their bodies a chance to rest.

They made up for the losses with red-hot three-point shooting.

Leading the charge was Mike Conley, who hit four of his five attempts from downtown. Troy Daniels also hit four three-pointers, but let the ball fly a bit more. As a team, Memphis shot a blistering 14-24 from three.

Conley was a force to be reckoned with Wednesday night, sinking a game-high 23 points on just 10 shot attempts, and he sank all five of his free throws.

All-Star Marc Gasol was in top form as well, scoring 19 points. Frontcourt mate JaMychael Green show 100 percent for the night in recording an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, and he even distributed the ball for four assists.

The Suns lethal backcourt was mostly held in check. Eric Bledsoe scored 16 for Phoenix, but connected on just three of his 15 shot attempts as he was smothered by the Memphis defense.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points, but had little help elsewhere as his team shot just 33 percent from the floor.

Memphis is on a roll now, winning six of their past seven and three in a row. It’s done little to help their status in the crowded Western Conference, but they sit just two games behind Utah for the fourth seed in the West—a spot that would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are now 33-22 on the season. Their next contest won’t come easy, however.

The Grizzlies will host the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors in Memphis on Friday night. The Grizzlies have handed the Warriors two of their eight losses this season, including one in Oakland. A third win would surely brand them as the Warriors’ kryptonite, but it remains to be seen if that would translate to a seven-game playoff series.

Golden State is coming off of a shocking road loss to Sacramento, but don’t let that get you too excited—they’ve still won 12 of their last 14 since their last loss to Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.