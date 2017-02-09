19-year-old drunk driver crashes into 4 vehicles

A driver lost control in a Memphis neighborhood, smashing into at least four parked cars before his own car flipped.

Neighbors near the intersection of North Avalon Street and Overton Park Avenue said they heard the commotion around 1:15 a.m.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Augustus Gottlieb crashed into four vehicles. One car was crushed, another left missing a wheel, and the back window was knocked out of another one.

"Tires were knocked off of it. Struts were knocked off of it," Ronald McKnight said.

McKnight said his red Saturn Vue is practically totaled.

"It's quite irritating to watch that happen," McKnight said.

Gottlieb is accused of driving drunk. According to the police report, there was a smell of alcohol on him and he admitted to having a few beers.

"My neighbor at the end of the street, the driver's side tire was lodged inside the carriage of her vehicle, totally destroying it," neighbor Robert Bridges said. "He cascaded into my neighbor's truck and into our vehicle, and then into two other vehicles, then landed upside down in his Lexus."

Neighbors rushed to rescue the man from the flipped car.

"As I ran down to see if he needed help, they pulled him out to call the police," Bridges added. "And then everyone on the street came running out and it was pandemonium."

Even though Gottlieb is only 19, this is not his first run in with the law.

An affidavit from last March details how detectives reportedly busted Gottlieb for receiving a FedEx package filled with drugs and fake IDs.

He is charged with DUI, reckless driving, hitting four cars, and public intoxication.

He was taken to the hospital following the crash.

