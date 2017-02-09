Rotten egg smell harmless, part of company process

If you smell something funny in Memphis this afternoon, don't worry--it's not you.

Excel TSD, a waste management and environmental services company on President's Island, will be undergoing an operational process that uses the gas Mercaptan.

Though harmless, Mercaptan is the same chemical odorant that MLGW adds to natural gas to make it smell like sulfur or rotten eggs. Mercaptan itself is not natural gas.

Depending on wind conditions, residents and businesses nearby could smell the strong odor Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Residents should not be worried if they encounter the smell in their neighborhood. It will dissipate quickly.

