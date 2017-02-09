Woman backs truck through neighbor's living room

A 75-year-old woman backed her truck through her neighbor's front wall Thursday morning in Whitehaven.

The crash happened on Danberry Avenue, which is located just west of Memphis International Airport.

Memphis Police Department said the driver lost control of her vehicle while she was backing out of her driveway. She then accelerated over a curb, through a mailbox, and into her neighbor's living room.

A man was sitting on his couch when the truck plowed through his living room. He was pinned under the truck for some time before first responders freed him and took him to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

"My mother told me she just couldn't get the truck to stop," Kevin Carter said. Carter's mother was behind the wheel of the truck that crashed. "It seemed like the gas got stuck or something and she lost control and literally backed all the way two houses down into this gentleman's house."

Greg Newell saw the whole thing. He said the man who was inside is lucky.

"His leg was just pinned against the table and the couch, but he's going to be alright though," Newell said.

First responders also took the driver to the hospital with injuries. She is expected to be OK as well.

Police issued the driver a ticket for failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

