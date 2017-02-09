Paralyzed man pleads guilty to 2002 rape after rape kit match - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Paralyzed man pleads guilty to 2002 rape after rape kit match

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Albert Evans (Source: TBI) Albert Evans (Source: TBI)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A paralyzed man pleaded guilty to a 2002 rape after a DNA match was made by testing a more than decade old rape kit.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, 49-year-old Albert Evans entered the plea Wednesday. Though the rape happened in 2002, a match was not found on the rape kit until 2014. Evans was not arrested until March 27, 2015.

Evans was paralyzed from injuries in a car accident in the years between the rape and the rape kit match.

Evans was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence.

